All aboard the quarantine bus! Czechs stuck abroad driven home

Hundreds of Czechs are being driven home from abroad by the Fire Rescue Service as protective measures against the new coronavirus are taking place.

Czechs stuck abroad are being driven home from airports in neighboring countries after all cross-border public buses & trains have been canceled on Saturday.

The evacuation buses have been dispatched to Vienna, Munich, and Frankfurt.

The emergency transportation is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Fire Rescue Service and regional public health authorities.

All returning passengers are to be self-quarantined in their own homes for two weeks.