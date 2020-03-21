Cases of coronavirus about to cross 1000, no deaths reported

The Czech Republic has seen a significant spike in coronavirus cases - the total number of confirmed infections has risen to 995.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 106 today. The virus had spread to all regions of the country.

Despite the mortality rate estimates of 3·6% in the rest of the world, no deaths have been associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Czech Republic so far.

There are seven patients who are currently in severe condition and in need of constant medical care and attention.

According to the latest numbers, six patients have been cured and declared corona-negative following repeat tests.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, which spreads person-to-person.

In total, more than 13 000 tests have been conducted so far, and about 150 000 testings kits are available as they arrived from China on Wednesday. They were all paid for by the Czech government.

The Czech government ordered all residents to stay at home in a bid to battle the pandemic in the country. All people can go out only for a reason of work and essential needs like food and medication.

While out of their homes, all people are required to wear face masks or to use any other means to cover their nose and mouth.