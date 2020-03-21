Chinese plane with medical supplies arrives in Prague

A planeload of medical supplies, including masks and respirators, has arrived in the Czech capital to help deal with its growing coronavirus crisis.

A China Eastern Airbus A330-200 carrying medical supplies landed in Prague Friday morning.

The shipment, worth 75 million CZK, contains 1.1 million of FFP2 disposable particulate respirators ordered by the Czech government from China.

All the supplies are intended for use by the healthcare workers who have been mobilized and who are on the front line in the battle against the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

Airlift capability was provided by the Strategic Airlift International Solution program managed by the NATO Support Procurement Agency.

Another shipment of 70 tons of urgent protective medical equipment such as surgery veils, respirators and protective goggles among other kits, is planned to arrive in the Czech Republic on Saturday.