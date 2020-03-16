All commuters in Prague required to wear face mask

Prague will require the commuting public to use face masks or to use any other means of covering nose and mouth while riding on all forms of public transportation.

All commuters need to ensure that their nose and mouth are covered starting tomorrow at midnight, Prague Integrated Transport confirmed.

“Whether you have medical masks, homemade masks, or you can use a scarf. Anything is better than nothing,” Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib tweeted on his profile as he announced the new measure intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the public spaces.

The new order comes, although there is a significant shortage of medical face masks and respirators in the country, even for medical personnel.