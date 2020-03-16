Three coronavirus positive patients cured

Amid the rapid spread, there are first three patients in the Czech Republic previously suffering from COVID-19 who have been declared corona-negative following repeat tests.

A piece of good news has come amid the spread of the COVID-19 in the Czech Republic. The first cases of cured coronavirus have been declared after tests repeatedly showed negative results for the infectious disease.

All three patients were treated in Ústí nad Labem, the 7th-most populous city situated in the north of the country.

As of Monday morning, there have been 298 confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease recorded in the country. Two people remain in serious condition, and over 5,000 people have been quarantined.

