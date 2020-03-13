Cross-border buses & trains to be halted starting Saturday

Starting this weekend, all public cross-border bus and train traffic will be halted due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

A special regime will be practiced on the Czech borders with Austria and Germany starting on Friday. Under the new measures, people will only be able to cross via 11 border crossings. Foreigners from high-risk countries won’t be allowed to enter the country.

Starting Saturday, transport vehicles with more than nine seats won’t be allowed to cross the border. That includes scheduled busses and trains.

Bus companies are canceling connections. International trains dispatched by Czech Railways will run only the domestic part of the scheduled route.

Risk countries are Germany, Austria, Italy, Sweden, Norway, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, China, South Korea, Iran, and the UK.

Czech citizens have also been barred from entering the above nations.

Foreign nationals from infection-hit countries who are already present in the Czech Republic will be allowed to stay as long as their residency status is valid. However, without proof of a long term residency (more than 90 days) or proof of employment in the Czech Republic, they most likely won’t be able to return to Czechia once they leave the country.

The ban will be in place until further notice.