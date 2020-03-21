Dedicated shopping hours for elderly changed

The 2-hour shopping window dedicated to the elderly has been moved. All grocery stores and pharmacies are open exclusively for seniors from 7 until 9 every morning.

A new adjustment has been made by the government for customers who are 65 or more.

Every day from 7 until 9 in the morning, only people vulnerable to the coronavirus will have a way to fill up their refrigerator. Previously, the shopping hours dedicated to the elderly were from 10:00 to 12:00.

The measure is to protect the elderly for whom the coronavirus infection poses the strongest risk.

Despite the government recommendations not to panic or hoard, high demand items like soap, paper towels as well as some food items continue to fly off the shelves at grocery stores. A shortage of medication containing paracetamol has also been recorded.