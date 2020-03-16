Freedom of movement in Czechia restricted

All people in Czechia can now move around only for pressing reasons of work, health, resupply or other extenuating necessity.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has announced the most stringent restrictions on freedom of movement imposed in the entire existence of the country.

Following countries such as Italy, Spain, and Austria, the people inside the Czech Republic are required to remain in their place of residence at all times unless reasons of work, health, resupply or other such necessity.

Driving schools, hotels, and all other types of accommodation services are a new addition to the list of sites that are closed. Ridesharing services such as Uber or Bolt will no longer be allowed to operate.

The new measures will take effect starting from Monday, March 16th and last until March 24th.

Even though not a single death has been recorded in the Czech Republic in connection to the coronavirus yet, the strain of strict restrictions is an attempt to combat the outbreak, to help the health-care sector grapple with the virus’s growth.

Currently, the number of confirmed cases in the country increased to 293. There are 2 people in serious condition and over 5 000 people have been quarantined.

More than 2000 soldiers and 400 customs agents will be tasked to join the police enforcing the orders, ensuring the safety and health of citizens.

We are working to provide more information on this topic.