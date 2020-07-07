Multiple casualties as two trains collide head-on

Multiple people have been killed and as many as 30 were injured after a collision of two trains in western Bohemia near Karlovy Vary.

According to the Czech Television, three fatalities and as many as thirty injured are reported in the incident involving two passenger trains.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate said the collision took place between the stations Nove Hamry and Pernink near the German border.

The two trains operate between the spa town of Karlovy Vary and Johanngeorgenstadt in the German state of Saxony.

Multiple rescue helicopters and other emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. German emergency services from Chemnitz responded as well under a cross-border operation protocol.

The crash site is not directly accessible by the rescue vehicles, and firefighters are seen carrying wounded to the closest train station in Pernink, which is around a kilometer away.

All services on the affected route have been suspended. Some local roads have been shut down for traffic as well.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.