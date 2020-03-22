In pictures: Massive shipments of medical supplies arrive in Czechia

Posted at 1:48 am on March 22, 2020

Two massive shipments of medical supplies arrived in Czechia in just one night as a crucial part of the battle against the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

An Antonov An-124 Ruslan, Ukrainian strategic airlift aircraft, loaded with 106 tonnes of medical supplies including face masks, N95 respirators, protective goggles, protective suits, and coronavirus testers from China, landed in Pardubice, a city in Eastern Bohemia, shortly before midnight Saturday night.

The strategic airlift quad jet left Shenzhen in China and flown to Pardubice with a technical stop in Karachi, the capital of the Pakistani province of Sindh.

More than 100 military personnel were awaiting the arrival of the plane, ready to unload the delivered material.

Airlift capability was provided by the Strategic Airlift International Solution program managed by the NATO Support Procurement Agency.

Half an hour before Ruslan, China Eastern Airlines Boeing 777-300ER carrying seven million face masks from Shanghai Pudong International Airport landed in Prague. It was a second China Eastern flight carrying medical supplies ordered from China since the coronavirus outbreak.

The fire department unloads and distributes the delivered medical supplies in the Czech Capital.