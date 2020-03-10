Czech man working as a rideshare driver in Prague tested positive for coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. It is the first case of unknown origin in the Czech Republic, officials said.

The man is one of 41 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus in the country.

The driver didn’t have any relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient, officials said. The authorities were unable to trace the source of the infection.

Currently, authorities are attempting to locate as much as 90 passengers who got a ride and had been in the vehicle with the infected driver.

None of them reported showing symptoms of the coronavirus. However, it can take about two weeks for symptoms to develop. Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties, the World Health Organization says.