The new measures introduced by the Czech government will likely disrupt family and public life as all schools in the country will be closed until further notice starting Wednesday. Public events hosting more than 100 people are subject to cancellation.

The Czech government is stepping up measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

All elementary schools, secondary schools as well as universities and higher professional schools will be shut down until further notice as a measure to prevent coronavirus spreading. Kindergartens will not be affected by the order.

Large sporting, cultural, civic events hosting more than 100 people were ordered to be canceled.

As of today, more than forty cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the Czech Republic.

Additional emergency measures might take place if “necessary to take,” Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated on Tuesday.

