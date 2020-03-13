Smartwings and Czech Airlines flights from/to Czechia to be cancelled

Smartwings and Czech Airlines is canceling all flights to and from the Czech Republic as the country goes into lockdown.

Posted at 5:10 pm on March 13, 2020

Starting next week, the Smartwings Group will suspend all scheduled flights originating and returning to the Czech Republic as a measure caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

All flights planned for Monday 16th and later days are affected.

The measure might be in place for the entire duration of the 30-day state of emergency declared by the Government of the Czech Republic.

