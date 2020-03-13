Smartwings and Czech Airlines flights from/to Czechia to be cancelled

Smartwings and Czech Airlines is canceling all flights to and from the Czech Republic as the country goes into lockdown.

Starting next week, the Smartwings Group will suspend all scheduled flights originating and returning to the Czech Republic as a measure caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

All flights planned for Monday 16th and later days are affected.

The measure might be in place for the entire duration of the 30-day state of emergency declared by the Government of the Czech Republic.