Smartwings and Czech Airlines flights from/to Czechia to be cancelled

Dana Zátopková, gold medal Olympic champion, dies at 97
The 1952 Olympic javelin gold medal champion and wife of four-time Olympic champion Emil Zatopek, ...
Smartwings and Czech Airlines is canceling all flights to and from the Czech Republic as the country goes into lockdown.Posted at 5:10 pm on March 13, 2020
Starting next week, the Smartwings Group will suspend all scheduled flights originating and returning to the Czech Republic as a measure caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.
All flights planned for Monday 16th and later days are affected.
The measure might be in place for the entire duration of the 30-day state of emergency declared by the Government of the Czech Republic.
The state of emergency has been declared and additional emergency measures were introduced by the ...
The new measures introduced by the Czech government will likely disrupt family and public life ...