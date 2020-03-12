State of emergency declared, major restrictions imposed

The state of emergency has been declared and additional emergency measures were introduced by the Czech government due to the coronavirus epidemic. Foreigners from the infection-hit countries won't be allowed entry in the country.

After a five-hour government session on Thursday, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš declared the state of emergency and announced new measures to take place.

Foreigners from China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Norway, Denmark, and France won’t be allowed to enter the Czech Republic. The only exception from the rule is people considered long-term residents.

Czech citizens are prohibited to travel to high-risk destinations and international bus and train routes are now restricted.

All events hosting more than 30 people are to be canceled. Restaurants and pubs are required to close before 20:00 and not to open before 6:00.

Gyms, swimming pools, sports facilities, clubs, galleries, and libraries are under a complete shutdown.

The state of emergency has been declared for 30 days.

